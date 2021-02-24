New Stage celebrates Black History Month with virtual performances

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will continue its Solo Show Series with a pre-recorded performance of Let It Shine: A Visit with Fannie Lou Hamer by Frank Kuhn.

Featuring New Stage Education Director Sharon Miles, virtual performances are available to stream from through March 7, 2021 with access for 48-hours. Ticket prices are $25.

Tickets to this virtual performance can be charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533 or ordered online.

New Stage will also host a virtual panel discussion titled “America’s Freedom Fighting Woman: Exploring Fannie Lou Hamer” on Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. Panel participants will include Actress Sharon Miles, Fannie Lou Hamer Scholar and Author of Fannie Lou Hamer: America’s Freedom Fighting Woman Maegan Parker Brooks, and Fannie Lou Hamer Scholar and Civil Rights Activist Dr. Leslie B. McLemore.

New Stage will also host a virtual question and answer session with Actress Sharon Miles on Thursday, February 25 at 8:15 p.m.

For more information and to register for these free events, visit www.newstagetheatre.com.