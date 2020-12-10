New Stage offering virtual theatre, workshop sessions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus pandemic has altered a lot of the traditions people are used to, especially during the holidays. However, New Stage Theatre in Jackson isn’t letting that stop them from keeping Mississippians in the holiday spirit.

Francine Reynolds, the artistic director of New Stage Theatre, said the company has been offering a virtual benefit since December 1.

“This is an online activity every day since December 1. There has been a lot of social media content, information about programs at New Stage Theatre– some photographs and videos– that were on our main stage and we did streaming of those shows,” said Reynolds.

Due to COVID-19, in-person sessions to experience workshops or watch live shows have not been possible just yet. This caused the start of virtual programming or “zoom theatre.”

Reynolds also shared that as the word continues to spread about the opportunities of New Stage Theatre, they gain more and more participants.

