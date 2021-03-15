New Stage Theatre announces summer camp series

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, New Stage Theatre announced Early Bird registration for its 2021 summer camps for students is now open through May 1, 2021.

Camps will meet in-person this summer. Students currently enrolled in 1st through 6th grades in the 2020-21 school year can participate in our New Stage Theatre First Stages Camp June 7-18. Students currently enrolled in 6th through 11th grades in the 2020-21 school year can participate in the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp June 21-July 16.

Safety precautions will be in place, including mas requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. Graduating seniors will be able to register for the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp, since New Stage was unable to hold in-person camps last summer.

The Early Bird cost of the First Stages is $250. The Early Bird cost of the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp Intensive is $400. After May 1, registration is $300 for the First Stages and $450 for the Broadway Jr. Camp.

To find out more about the New Stage Theatre Summer Camps, to register for the camp or to sign up for the scholarship auditions, visit www.newstagetheatre.com/educate/summer-camps.