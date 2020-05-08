New Stage Theatre cancels upcoming events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre has decided to cancel upcoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Stage is canceling the productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Ragtime for this season. People who have tickets will be contacted by email or phone call to notify them of their options. Both shows are being considered as options for future programming.

“We certainly miss our theatre-goers who have become part of the New Stage family and we are looking forward to seeing them again soon,” said Dawn Buck, Managing Director. “In the meantime we hope they will remain safe and stay the distance.”

New Stage Theatre has also canceled its First Stages Summer Theatre Camp and Summer Acting Intensive Theatre Camp, scheduled for June 8-19, 2020. New Stage Theatre’s Summer Broadway Jr. Camp, scheduled for June 22-July 19, may have an adjusted start date.

The company said they will continue to monitor changing conditions in order to make the best decision about the dates of the camp and auditions.

The final decision about Broadway Jr. Camp will be made by June 1.