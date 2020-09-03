New Stage Theatre gears up for online productions

Hewes room in New Stage Theatre where staff are preparing for online productions on September 3, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For the last several months, New Stage Theatre has not been able to be used, however starting this evening they will be able to put on a show.

JoAnn Robinson has been working at New Stage for years, she said she’s excited to mix it up.

“To see what the audience response is, it’s a whole different kind of theatre experience both for us as actors,” Robinson said. “I think it’s gonna be for the audience as well.”

Marketing Associate Shannon Frost said that although it’s not the same experience as a traditional production, the online ones will quench any thespian’s thirst.

“It’ll be a really fun evening to get reengaged with New Stage and to get a little bit of that live theater experience back in your lives,” Frost said.

Artistic Director Francine Reynolds will not be stage side for these shows, but even virtually she is still making a huge impact.

“I’m really excited to start engaging with the audience again,” Reynolds said. “I’m really excited to be working with actors again, even if it’s through the computer screen. it’s just what we do.”

All three of these women agree that the biggest challenge through is working out the technology kinks, but they believe it will be worth it.

If you would like to purchase tickets, please visit New Stage Theatre’s website.

