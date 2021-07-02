New Stage to present Shrek The Musical, Jr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre‘s Summer Day Camp will present Shrek The Musical, Jr., Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18.

“We are thrilled to present Shrek, Jr. as the 2021 summer camp show,” said Sharon Miles, camp director and director of Shrek, Jr. “The show is about an ogre that thought he could live in isolation, but discovers the need for community, love, and genuine friendship. The themes in Shrek are very relevant to the season that we are emerging from as we welcome students and audiences back to New Stage.”

The performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the New Stage box office at (601) 948-3533 or ordered online.