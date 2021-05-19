New Stage welcomes back in-person audiences

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre announced they will now allow for people to watch an upcoming musical called “Rising Toward a New Day” live in-person.

According to officials, curtain times and dates for performances are Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online.

Initial ticketing purchase will be general admission; Patrons will be assigned their seats prior to the production and will be sent an email with a specific seat assignment according to social distancing guidelines at the time.

Audience capacity will be at a reduced capacity as the theatre works to a full re-opening in the fall. As part of the theatre’s public safety protocol, masks will also be required along with social distancing within the auditorium. Security will also be provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories