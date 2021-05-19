New Stage welcomes back in-person audiences

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre announced they will now allow for people to watch an upcoming musical called “Rising Toward a New Day” live in-person.

According to officials, curtain times and dates for performances are Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online.

Initial ticketing purchase will be general admission; Patrons will be assigned their seats prior to the production and will be sent an email with a specific seat assignment according to social distancing guidelines at the time.

Audience capacity will be at a reduced capacity as the theatre works to a full re-opening in the fall. As part of the theatre’s public safety protocol, masks will also be required along with social distancing within the auditorium. Security will also be provided.