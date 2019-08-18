New Study: Our diet is raising Earth’s temp, climate change

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Could what you eat and not eat help Earth’s climate? That’s what a new report on climate change is is telling us.

Get ready to eat some more veggies- The report from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says our day-to-day diet impacts the planet’s climate change.

Humans are said to affect about 70-percent of the ice-free land on Earth.

The panel concluded that making some changes to what we eat could account for 20-percent of the effort needed to keep global temperatures from rising two degrees celsius.

Scientists say the biggest change that’s needed is switching to a more plant-based diet and limiting red meat consumption. That’s because all the factors that go into raising livestock, such as fertilizer, feed, land, and and methane which comes from the cows, affect the environment vastly.

Switching out red meat for more sustainable plant-based proteins like legumes, beans, and lentils also have big benefits for you.