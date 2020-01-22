New tarp covers exposed remains at New Orleans collapse site

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker’s survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker’s survival will be considered nearly “zero” if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A new tarp has been hung at a building collapse site in New Orleans to hide the partially exposed remains of a worker who was killed there in October.

The body was exposed after wind blew away another tarp.

City officials had said safety concerns might keep the tarp from being replaced at the unstable site. But fire chief Tim McConnell said firefighters were able to replace the tarp Wednesday.

Photos of the body began circulating on social media Tuesday afternoon. That prompted city officials to ask that residents not take photos of the remains.

Three people were killed when a hotel collapsed while it was under construction.