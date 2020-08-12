New traffic pattern for elementary schools on Arrow Dr. in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District announced there will be a new traffic pattern for morning arrival and afternoon dismissal at Clinton Park, Northside and Eastside Elementary schools.

Instead of dropping off students in the front of campus, parents will drop off their students at the back of campus.

All Eastside and Northside traffic will enter through the Eastside entrance, and all Clinton Park traffic will enter the Clinton Park parking lot off Justins Way.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

