New trial set for stepmother convicted in child’s death, family speaks

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Questions about a stepmother’s conviction and new information has led to a judge issuing a new trial. The toddler, Jurayah Smith died from blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

Months after the conviction of T’kia Bevily, there continues to be a huge backing for her innocence.

This particular case has raised a lot of attention in Claiborne County and drawn reactions from around the country.

After a five-day trial in late January, jurors convicted Bevily of capital murder. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole while under the care of her and the toddler’s father.

Audrey Smith, Bevily’s mother, said, “The case itself is appalling. She was a wonderful stepmom. Loved kids, loved babies.”

The case gained national attention.. among social media influencers. the Facebook page, #istandwithkia garnering support from all over. One commenter said Bevily was neglected elsewhere.

Her brother Christopher Smith said, “This isn’t the end. Of course, we’re thankful for the decision.”

The new information brought to light calls into question juror number 24. Court documents revealed that the juror is related to the victim.

In the meantime, Juriyah Smith’s father Morris Bevily is awaiting trial for capital murder.