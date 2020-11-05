New Tunnel Exhibit opens at Agricultural Museum in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The New Tunnel Exhibit at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson officially opened on Thursday.

The new greenhouse makes it possible to grow fresh food year round. Raised bed houses tomatoes were planted in September. Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson said they’ll be ripe and ready by Christmas.

Three tunnels were built around Jackson, but one will be used as a teaching platform for students, parents and visitors to show the ease and the importance of growing food locally and sustainably.

The museum’s executive director said the tunnel will be a spring board for a healthier Mississippi. The high tunnel was built in partnership with the USDA and the NRCS through a grant initiative.

One of the builders and designers said the space will also be used for therapy for veterans and children with autism.

