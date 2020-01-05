New veterans’ monument will replace one toppled by tornado

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — The site is being cleared for a new military monument in a central Mississippi community.

The work in Philadelphia is happening eight months after a tornado destroyed a monument to the fallen soldiers of Neshoba County.

Col. Ray Crocker, vice chairman of the Fallen Soldiers Monument Committee, told the Meridian Star that the prep work in Deweese Park included removing the old monument and tree stumps.

Organizers are in the process of raising $100,000 for the new monument.

“Half of that, which buys all the granite, will have to be raised by the end of February, so we can go ahead and place the order in time to dedicate the monument in May of 2020 on Memorial Day,” Crocker said. “So, we have to place the order, get the granite, cut it, engrave it and get it ready to go.”

Crocker said the monument’s new design will be low to the ground, making it sturdier in bad weather. The height is calculated to make the names visible from a wheelchair and for people who are standing.

It will be constructed from a black and white granite on a cement base. The names on the granite will be divided by the war era in which the veterans served.