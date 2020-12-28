New Year celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- New Year’s Eve festivities are slightly different this year, but it can still be a very special one all the same.

With the global pandemic upending almost every holiday plan, you can still ring in New Year’s Eve celebrations safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention suggest staying home and celebrating with the people you love. The safest choice is celebrating virtually with loved ones, as both options pose only a low risk of spreading the virus, according to health officials.

In Jackson, Hal & Mal’s on Commerce Street is still planning its traditional New Year’s Eve Catfish Drop. Even if you do decide to attend a small gathering, everyone can take steps to make celebrating safer, as experts predict, the worst is probably still ahead.

“These numbers will increase after the Christmas, New Year holidays, and a lot of it has to do with the behavior,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn M.D. of Quinn Healthcare.

City officials say fireworks won’t be held in the city of Jackson on New Year’s Eve.

If you do decide to celebrate with fireworks, fire officials say, it’s important to have adult supervision.

Virtual events are happening across the U.S., such as the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

The CDC encourages everyone to keep wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

