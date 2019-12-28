New Year’s Eve events set to take place in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you’re looking for a celebration to attend the day of New Year’s Eve with your family, friends or loved one, well the city of Jackson has a lot to offer.

Several local businesses are opening their doors to celebrate the brink of a new decade. Below is a brief list of celebratory events.

Noon Year’s Eve at Mississippi Children’s Museum 9 a.m. Going Extinct NYE Party at MS Museum of Natural Science 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve at BRAVO! 6:30 p.m.

and

9:30 p.m. Hal & Mal’s Annual Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop 8 p.m. Charlie’s Effin Karaoke at Ole Tavern 9 p.m. The Captain Midnight Band at Martin’s 9 p.m. The Rocky Horror Burlesque Show at Duling Hall 10 p.m. Risko and Friends at Fenians 10 p.m.

For the full details of each event taking place, visit here.