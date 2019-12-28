New Year’s Eve events set to take place in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:
FIREWORKS SAFETY_25881

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you’re looking for a celebration to attend the day of New Year’s Eve with your family, friends or loved one, well the city of Jackson has a lot to offer.

Several local businesses are opening their doors to celebrate the brink of a new decade. Below is a brief list of celebratory events.

Noon Year’s Eve at Mississippi Children’s Museum 9 a.m.
Going Extinct NYE Party at MS Museum of Natural Science 6 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at BRAVO!6:30 p.m.
and
9:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal’s Annual Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop 8 p.m.
Charlie’s Effin Karaoke at Ole Tavern 9 p.m.
The Captain Midnight Band at Martin’s 9 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Burlesque Show at Duling Hall 10 p.m.
Risko and Friends at Fenians  10 p.m.

For the full details of each event taking place, visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories