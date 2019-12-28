New Year’s Eve events set to take place in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you’re looking for a celebration to attend the day of New Year’s Eve with your family, friends or loved one, well the city of Jackson has a lot to offer.
Several local businesses are opening their doors to celebrate the brink of a new decade. Below is a brief list of celebratory events.
|Noon Year’s Eve at Mississippi Children’s Museum
|9 a.m.
|Going Extinct NYE Party at MS Museum of Natural Science
|6 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve at BRAVO!
|6:30 p.m.
and
9:30 p.m.
|Hal & Mal’s Annual Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop
|8 p.m.
|Charlie’s Effin Karaoke at Ole Tavern
|9 p.m.
|The Captain Midnight Band at Martin’s
|9 p.m.
|The Rocky Horror Burlesque Show at Duling Hall
|10 p.m.
|Risko and Friends at Fenians
|10 p.m.
For the full details of each event taking place, visit here.