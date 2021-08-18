New York man Jones County deputies on high speed pursuit

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday afternoon, a New York man lead Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) deputies on a high speed pursuit before crashing.

According to JCSD, deputies Jeff Monk and Bradley Boyd observed a Nissan Pathfinder traveling at a high rate of speed heading south on Interstate 59 north of Laurel. As they attempted to affect a traffic stop, the adult male subject drastically increased his speed to over 100mph and attempted to evade the deputies. The driver took Exit 99 and turned toward Laurel on Hwy. 11 heading south. As he neared the intersection of 24th Street in Laurel, his vehicle left the roadway and clipped several trees before flipping several times.

Deputies said the man from New York was able to self-extricate himself from his destroyed vehicle and was taken into custody briefly and provided medical attention.

He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by EMServ Ambulance Service for treatment.

The investigation into why the individual fled from deputies is underway. His name is being withheld at this time.