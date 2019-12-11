New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) – The death toll from the eruption of a New Zealand island volcano is now believed to be 16 after authorities announced two people who had been hospitalized died.

Thursday’s announcement of the new deaths came as the volcano vented more steam and mud. That prompted authorities to delay plans to recover bodies still on the volcanic White Island.

The deaths of the two came after authorities said they had confirmed that six people died and and that the bodies of eight other people are believed to remain on the ash covered island. Many of those who survived the initial volcanic blast Monday suffered horrific burns.