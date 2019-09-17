Newest Americans take oath on Constitution Day

Immigrants from fifteen different countries became U.S. Citizens on Constitution Day in Jackson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson administered the oath during a ceremony held at Northwest Jackson International Baccalaureate World Middle School.

The twenty-two new citizens completed a lengthy process to make their citizenship official. They shared the proud accomplishment with middle schoolers who also celebrated the country’s constitution.

“Northwest Jackson International Baccalaureate World Middle School is honored to host this special event on our campus,” noted Principal Culver. “It is an exciting opportunity for our scholars to be a part of this ceremony and to learn more about the process of becoming a United States citizen. Additionally, it teaches our scholars to use inquiry-based thinking to identify opportunities to share resources with other people; to gain new understandings about communities and the relationships shared

among and between them; how citizenship can serve as a catalyst to improved human rights; and why it is essential that all global citizens support international policies which promote peace and conflict resolution.”