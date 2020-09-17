Newk’s Cares hosts virtual event to raise awareness about ovarian cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Newk’s Cares hosted a virtual event on Thursday in an effort to spread awareness about ovarian cancer.

Marketing Director of Newks Eatery, Madison Newcomb, said the Ovarian Cycle was held to not only educate people but to also encourage others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The virtual fitness instructor’s exercises included pilates, spin class and yoga.

Currently, Newk’s Cares has raised more than $200,000 in donations, which will go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

LATEST STORIES: