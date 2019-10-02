Newk’s Celebrates 15 Years in Business and Giving Back

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday (10/1/19) marked a big anniversary for Newk’s Eatery. The restaurant chain celebrated its 15th anniversary.
This year has been a difficult one after the death of Lori Newcomb, the wife of C.E.O. and founder, Chris Newcomb. The Newcomb family is thankful for all of the people who have taken part in the Newk’s Cares Initiative. It has raised more than $1,000,000 for ovarian cancer research

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story