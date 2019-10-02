JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday (10/1/19) marked a big anniversary for Newk’s Eatery. The restaurant chain celebrated its 15th anniversary.
This year has been a difficult one after the death of Lori Newcomb, the wife of C.E.O. and founder, Chris Newcomb. The Newcomb family is thankful for all of the people who have taken part in the Newk’s Cares Initiative. It has raised more than $1,000,000 for ovarian cancer research
Newk’s Celebrates 15 Years in Business and Giving Back
