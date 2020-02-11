Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless

News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories