Newsfeed Now for October 1: Former Dallas police officer found guilty of murdering neighbor, Ark. woman inspiring kids through princess parties, Texas BBQ Legend honored

In Tuesday’s episode of Newsfeed Now, we start with breaking news after former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her neighbor, Botham Jean. A jury on Tuesday morning convicted her of murder in the killing of Botham Jean, a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy. The jury is expected to return Tuesday afternoon for the punishment phase of the trial. Guyger faces five to 99 years in prison. KARK’s Ashlei King joined the show to talk about the breaking news.

BORDER REPORT: Border Patrol agents who cover the U.S.-Mexican border say they see about 60 to 70 people coming across the Rio Grande River each day. Steffi Lee joined the conversation to share more details.

PRINCESS PARTIES: Making dreams come true for little girls is what this is all about. The Arkansas-based business is called Fancyful Fairytale Parties. KARK’s Michael Esparza was with us to talk about the fun created when characters in full costume delight youngsters.

TEXAS PITMASTER: The founder of Stubb’s, a very popular Austin eatery is being inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame. KXAN’s Chris Davis told us his story.

