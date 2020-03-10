Newsfeed Now

110-year-old Little Rock home up for sale, threatened with demolition

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan"

VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville"

Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020"

1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest"

UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus"

Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee"
More Newsfeed Now

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic home in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood is facing demolition.

A post on the History of the Heights Facebook page Monday shared these details:

“The 1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home at 325 Fairfax in Hillcrest is up for sale for the first time in decades. The home, though in need of serious repair, has most of its original architectural features in place. The condition of the home has resulted in a lower than average per square foot asking price. As result, the word on the street is that developers (aka demolishers) are circling the property like vultures.”

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here to read more about it.

“That means that there are tax advantages available to owners who make improvement. However, it does not mean it can avoid demolition. Our city board places no restrictions on demolition of historic Hillcrest properties and the Hillcrest Residents Association has asked for no controls on demolishing historic properties. It takes ten minutes and a check to get a demolition permit and another 10 minutes to bulldoze 110 years of history,” the post adds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.