Alabama man takes ambulance on joy ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in police custody after stealing an ambulance Friday morning.

Officials at first thought there was a patient inside but later learned that was not the case.

Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in and take it for a joy ride.

During his getaway, the suspect traveled through neighborhoods in midtown and caused a wreck that left three people injured. He also reportedly rammed a police patrol car.

A shot was accidentally fired by Mobile police during the chase.

