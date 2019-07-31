Backing the blue: 7-year-old boy gives back to officers in his community

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) When Officer Levi Russell wakes up in the morning, he puts his shoes on, grabs his hat, clips his belt and heads out the door for duty.

Since the 2016 Police Shooting he has made it his mission to raise money to buy Angel Armor vests for our local law enforcement officers. When Levi was three he wanted to be a fireman.

The Police Shooting of 2016 was a pivotal moment in his six-year-old life that made him decide he wants to be a Police Officer, and until then he is doing what he can to protect them.

So far Levi has raised $3,000 and was able to buy two vests. Detective Ken McMorris is one of Levi’s first recipients. “It means a lot to me that he did that and hes a very special guy to me,” McMorris said.

When he isn’t raising money he is patrolling the streets looking for Officers he can stop and give snacks to. His acts of kindness and generosity have brought him a plethora of badges, patches and memorabilia from across the nation.

Officer Levi plans on becoming a police officer himself one day but until then he is serving on his own terms.

The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation is matching all donations that Levi raises.

If you would like to donate you can head over to his Facebook page “Officer Levi’s Adventures,” or go to any Hancock Whitney Bank.