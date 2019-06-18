Cattle thefts caught on camera in Mississippi

A large reward is now being offered for information about the theft of 29 calves from Tadlock Stockyard Sunday Night in Scott County.

Charlesa Tadlock says video shows two men with a silver or white dodge pickup truck, who drove up, loaded the cattle on their trailer and drove off.

The Mississippi Farm Bureau says the calves were grouped with no back tag markings. Steers have yellow eartags and the heifers have blue eartags.

Take a look at the two suspects in the video.

Tadlock says one man was wearing a camoflauge jacket with a camoflauge tobaggon, while another is bald with a limp and was wearing a maroon T-shirt.

Tadlock says a reward of $2,500 is available for anybody that can identify the suspects or has information that can lead to an arrest.

