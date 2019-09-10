Live Now
Couple fights breast cancer, and empowers thousands

by: Donna Terrell

Posted: / Updated:

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KLRT) – Kelsey and Charlie Johnson feel strong enough to fight breast cancer, but there’s another war to be waged.

A war that has touched the hearts and minds of many people on social media.

“That was very important to me to be able to take control over it for myself, but also mainly to help someone else realize they can do it too,” said Charlie Johnson, a breast cancer survivor.

You will be moved when you hear how they describe these pictures that have empowered not only them, but hundred of thousands of other people.



