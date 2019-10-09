Digital Original: 92-year-old crossing guard honored after more than 25 years on the job

Newsfeed Now

by: Michael Esparza

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

shooting investigation on Oakwood drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting investigation on Oakwood drive"

JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road"

Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County"

JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend"

Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg"
More Crime

 

shooting investigation on Oakwood drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting investigation on Oakwood drive"

JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road"

Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County"

JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend"

Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg"

Deadly shooting in McComb

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly shooting in McComb"

Accused Walmart Shooters Waives Extradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Accused Walmart Shooters Waives Extradition"

Two men arrested after skimmer found in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men arrested after skimmer found in Madison"
More Crime

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One North Little Rock crossing guard is being honored for his service after more than 25 years on the job.

“I don’t want those kids to get hurt,” says Jerry Romes, 92, a crossing guard at Meadow Park Elementary School.

On Monday, Romes was celebrated by the school and parents, staff and kids alike stopped by his corner to wish him well.

“I’ve been around them 25 years, and so I just love them,” he says.

For more than two decades, the crossing guard has been standing at the same corner every morning and afternoon helping students and parents at the North Little Rock school cross the street safely.

“I love my job and will keep doing this until I can,” he says.

Parents say you can catch him helping the kids cross while singing and dancing.

Lakessa Shavers, daughter attends the school and she says Mr. Romes is not alone kind but always helpful.

“I think he does an excellent job and he’s a blessing to our community,” says Shavers.

Shavers says you can watch him sing, dance and wave to everyone both early morning or afternoon when the children get out school.

“He has spunk – he’s 92 and I’m 39 and barely making it,” she laughs jokingly.

Romes says he enjoys meeting people, signing and all while helping his kids stay safe.

He has only missed two days in his entire 25 years and hopes to continue working until he is 100 years old.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.