Disabled vet ‘high on the hog’ after bikers pay to restore Harley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG has an update to a story we first reported here on wkrg.com. We told you about a disabled veteran whose motorcycle was rusty and in disrepair. Since them, many of you stepped up to help Sgt. Lenn Targett get back on the road.

Sgt. Targett had a stroke in recent months and hasn’t been physically able to take care of his hog. His neighbor, Casey Stamps, saw the Harley out in the elements getting rustier by the day. He asked for help on social media. WKRG shared the story, and local motorcycle groups came forward to help the disabled veteran.

“I wouldn’t have the freedom to ride my bike. I would not have the freedom to help this vet, had it not been for those who have served and those who are serving,” Stamps said.

Harley Davidson Mobile agreed to repair the Harley for free, as long groups would raise money for parts. The Combat Veteran’s Association Mobile Chapter helped raise $600. WKRG spoke with Steve Doc Mosely, the Executive Officer for the group.

“Now he has his bike back. He can get that wind therapy,” Mosely said. “We were able to get that back to him, and when he is able to ride, it is going to make a world of difference for him.”

WKRG was there for the big reveal, when Harley Davidson and his biker friends presented Sgt. Targett with the motorcycle. He moved his walker aside, and sat on it, saying it was “so pretty.” He said he recognized the roar of the engine when he heard the engine revving up.

“When it came out of that door, I recognized that sound right off the bat. The pipes I bought for it give it a unique sound,” Sgt. Targett said.

Targett says he’s overwhelmed by the gift that his fellow bikers/veterans have given him. He can’t wait to get back on his hog in a couple of months when his health improves.

“One thing is for sure. There are angels among us,” Targett said.

Harley Davidson Mobile and Mobile Chapter of the Local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association plan to help at least one disabled veteran per year.

