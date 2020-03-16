1  of  2
Breaking News
Jackson mayor to declare civil emergency due to coronavirus Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled
Newsfeed Now

Dr. Rachel talks about avoiding and testing for coronavirus

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Nashville’s Broadway bars react to mayor’s mandate to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville’s Broadway bars react to mayor’s mandate to close"

police chief press briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "police chief press briefing"

Newsfeed Now for March 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 13, 2020"

Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf"

Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf"

Carnival Fantasy back in Mobile amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carnival Fantasy back in Mobile amid coronavirus concerns"
More Newsfeed Now

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Our Medical Correspondent,  Dr. Rachel, “The Teaching Doctor” joins us once again to answer some of the great questions we are getting from viewers.

What do I do if I can’t get hand sanitizer? Dr. Rachel says washing your hands with soap and water is even better than hand sanitizer. It’s the best way to prevent getting Coronavirus. Only use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap and water.

I had a bad cold in January. Was it the coronavirus? Can I get the virus again? Dr. Rachel says if you had a high fever and cough, it was probably coronavirus. You can get coronavirus again, so get tested.

If I test negative one day, but a week later start to feel sick, can I get tested again? Yes. The test only tests for infection, so you have to get tested again.

Dr. Rachel is on call for us 24-7. Want to hear more from Dr. Rachel? She’s answering more of your questions here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories