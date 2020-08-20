How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Mississippi Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals make second arrest in deadly Mississippi concert shooting
Top Stories
Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order
Video
Man shot and killed on Downing Street early Thursday morning
‘Great River’ flag design included in final five by Mississippi flag commission
Video
2 Mississippi officers plead not guilty in Black man’s death
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Obama warns ‘our democracy’ is at stake; gives scathing assessment of Trump’s presidency
Video
Top Stories
Picture book on Kamala Harris coming out Aug. 25
Top Stories
Harris formally nominated as Biden running mate
Video
At DNC, Gabby Giffords speaks out about 2011 shooting
Video
Harris introduced as vice presidential nominee
Video
DeSoto County Clerk explains how to obtain an absentee ballot in Mississippi
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Celebrating Our Seniors
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
The VeryVera Show
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
School Reopening Plans
COVID-19 in Mississippi
COVID-19 Cases in U.S.
Businesses that Require Face Masks
How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights
Newsfeed Now
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 09:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 09:08 AM CDT
Learn more at MiracleFlights.org
Trending Stories
Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in murder-for-hire case
Video
Police respond after shots fired in downtown Jackson
Gallery
More than 2,000 students, 500 teachers in Mississippi in quarantine due to COVID-19
Video
‘Great River’ flag design included in final five by Mississippi flag commission
Video
Gov. Reeves to make announcement on unemployment benefits Thursday
Video
Man shot and killed on Downing Street early Thursday morning
Northwest Rankin High School football coach passes away
Video
U.S. Marshals make second arrest in deadly Mississippi concert shooting
1 dead, 1 taken to UMMC after shooting in Copiah County
Video
Mississippi State Health Officer: COVID-19 outbreaks at Ole Miss & MUW
Video
Trending Stories
Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in murder-for-hire case
Video
Police respond after shots fired in downtown Jackson
Gallery
More than 2,000 students, 500 teachers in Mississippi in quarantine due to COVID-19
Video
‘Great River’ flag design included in final five by Mississippi flag commission
Video
Gov. Reeves to make announcement on unemployment benefits Thursday
Video
Man shot and killed on Downing Street early Thursday morning
Northwest Rankin High School football coach passes away
Video
U.S. Marshals make second arrest in deadly Mississippi concert shooting
1 dead, 1 taken to UMMC after shooting in Copiah County
Video
Mississippi State Health Officer: COVID-19 outbreaks at Ole Miss & MUW
Video
Trending Stories
Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in murder-for-hire case
Video
Police respond after shots fired in downtown Jackson
Gallery
More than 2,000 students, 500 teachers in Mississippi in quarantine due to COVID-19
Video
‘Great River’ flag design included in final five by Mississippi flag commission
Video
Gov. Reeves to make announcement on unemployment benefits Thursday
Video