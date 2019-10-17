Live Now
Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s brother misses his sister

by: Cory McGinnis

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Amaree Thomas says he was with Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney the night of the birthday party.

He says he misses her and wants her to come home. Birmingham Police Department says McKinney was abducted at a birthday party Saturday night and no one has been charged for the kidnapping since.

Now he holds out hope for his baby sister’s return. “I miss her a lot, I love her. I miss her whoever has her needs to just bring her home,” says Thomas.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

