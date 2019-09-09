Local firefighters climb over 100 flights to honor lives lost on 9/11

Newsfeed Now

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Update on charges Madison County gunman faces and Deputy's conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on charges Madison County gunman faces and Deputy's conditions"

Locals off Hwy 16 in Madison County react to deputy shot in their streets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals off Hwy 16 in Madison County react to deputy shot in their streets"

Burglary suspect wanted by JPD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary suspect wanted by JPD"

Two men wanted for breaking into a business and stealing cash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men wanted for breaking into a business and stealing cash"

Man accused in armed robbery and shooting turns himself in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused in armed robbery and shooting turns himself in"
More Crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area fire departmnets are climbing 110 flights to honor the lives of nearly 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday, at the Epic Center in Downtown Wichita, many gathered to make sure the lives and legacy of the victims live on with the next generation.

The first responders who made the climb say it was difficult, but worth the long haul.

“We forget about what happened, and then there events like this that make you remember,” said Richard Barnett, Assistant Chief of Operations, McConnell Air Force Base.

“That is why we’re all here,” said Captain Shane Davis, McConnell Air Force Base Fire Department. “We got 12 of us today, so we are going to go honor the fallen.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story