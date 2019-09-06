Louisiana native rescued from Bahamas after Dorian

Shady Lane Dr. experiences second homicide in five weeks

When Hurricane Dorian began spiraling towards the Bahamas, Darla Clement was in the Abaco Islands, managing her family’s resort.

When the category five hurricane slammed the coast, her family lost all contact.

They did not even know if Darla was alive… until Wednesday, September 4.

That is when her family received the long-awaited text message from Darla letting them know she was okay, aside from a few infected cuts.

The very next day Darla’s sister and brother-in-law rushed to rescue Darla from the ruins of their family’s resort in a private jet.

Darla began her trip home Thursday morning.

News 10 asked Darla’s father, Gene Broussard, how he felt knowing he would be reunited with his daughter, Darla, soon.

Broussard said he sleeping has been difficult for him, and it’s been hard to focus on the things he needs to do.

Broussard added, however, that he’s “feeling much better than I have been in a week.”

A U.N. humanitarian said Wednesday about 70,000 people “are in immediate need of life-saving assistance” on Grand Bahama and the Abacos.





