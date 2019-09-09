Man who discovered sunken Titanic tells students how he plans to find Amelia Earhart’s plane

News

by: Dan Garrett

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Update on charges Madison County gunman faces and Deputy's conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on charges Madison County gunman faces and Deputy's conditions"

Locals off Hwy 16 in Madison County react to deputy shot in their streets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals off Hwy 16 in Madison County react to deputy shot in their streets"

Burglary suspect wanted by JPD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary suspect wanted by JPD"

Two men wanted for breaking into a business and stealing cash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men wanted for breaking into a business and stealing cash"

Man accused in armed robbery and shooting turns himself in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused in armed robbery and shooting turns himself in"
More Crime

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNT) – One Kansas man has made it his mission to find Amelia Earhart’s missing plane and Tuesday he made a stop in her hometown of Atchison to share how he plans to find it.

Dr. Robert Ballard is a famous ocean explorer who found the sunken Titanic. He spoke to students at Atchison High School to show where a focus on math and science education can lead them.

Dr. Ballard spoke about new technology that will help him find the missing plane.

“Oh it’s there, we’re not looking for the Lock Ness monster,” said Ballard. “I think it’s absolutely going to be found. It’s just a matter of when.”

Senator Jerry Moran helps fund the projects and spoke to the students as well.

“We’re also pleased to be here to try to improve the amount of interest in stem and steam education science engineering research,” said Moran.

If you would like to see the 24-hour live stream of the search for Earhart’s plane, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story