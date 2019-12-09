Mass shooting on NAS Pensacola

UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) — The FBI agents working the investigation on NAS Pensacola provided a statement and a brief update.

FBI Special Agent Rachel Rojas said investigators are working tirelessly to find answers to the many questions on the shooting on NAS Pensacola. Agent Rojas says evidence response teams are still processing the “large” crime scene and will continue to work throughout the night and into the morning. “Their work is going to be methodical and it will not and cannot be rushed. They have only one chance to get this right.”

The FBI says they cannot confirm what may have motivated the shooter to commit the horrific act today.

Watch the full press conference below:

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — According to information CBS News received from the Pentagon, the Saudi National, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was in the United States for training pursuant to a U.S. Air Force Foreign Military Sales training case funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His training began in August of 2017 and was scheduled to conclude in August of 2020. His training program included English Language Training, Basic Aviation, and Initial Pilot Training.

UPDATE (2:20 p.m.) — The shooter involved in Friday’s mass shooting at NAS Pensacola was identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, CBS News reports.

UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) — Officials at Naval Air Station Pensacola say the names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

NAS Pensacola is still closed for oncoming traffic. Corry Station is open for all regular traffic.



UPDATE (12:50 p.m.)– Sheriff David Morgan confirmed 4 dead including shooter, 8 injured.

UPDATE: (11:47 a.m.) (AP) A U.S. official says the Florida Naval Station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.

UPDATE: (10:43 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms the shooting happened in Building 633. Currently, the base is on lockdown for first responders to secure the scene. Base security and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating the shooting. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

UPDATE: (10:33 a.m.) — News 5 spoke to County Commissioner, Lumon May.

UPDATE: (10:12 a.m.) — Gov. Ron DeSantis tweets in response to the NAS Pensacola shooting. He is currently on his to Pensacola from Miami.

We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2019

UPDATE (10:01 a.m.) — The shooting took place in a classroom setting.

UPDATE (9:52 a.m.) — 7 confirmed injured. 4 confirmed dead. Overall, 11 people were shot.

UPDATE (9:40 a.m.) — ECSO confirms four dead. Active shooter was killed by deputy.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — Eight patients have been admitted to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

UPDATE (9:03 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted six patients.

UPDATE (8:28 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized.

UPDATE (8:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”