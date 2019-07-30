Nashville-based band played hours before deadly California festival shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville-based band, Waterloo Revival, is no stranger to playing at music festivals across the nation, but on Sunday they were left speechless after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Waterloo Revival played earlier in the afternoon before the shooting took place.

“It was really scary because we went right to the airport right after the show to catch the red-eye back to Nashville and usually shows like this we are not starting until 5, 6, 7 o’clock at night – later in the day – which would have put us right in the middle of it,” said lead singer George Birge.

The gunman cut through the fence to avoid security and opened fire killing three people and injuring at least 15 others. Birge told News 2 the area where the gunman cut through the fence was close to where Waterloo Revival had been earlier in the day.

“When we are watching the coverage on TV, it happened right where we were standing for meet and greets right after the show, meeting fans and hanging out,” said Birge.

Birge told News 2 that all members of Waterloo Revival made it home safe, but his thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones.

“Being in this industry you see this stuff happen and it is heartbreaking,” said Birge. “It is kind of surreal you never expect to be around it personally and seeing it happen is just so devastating after being there and seeing all those happy people there and seeing how amazing of a day it was supposed to be.”

Thoughts of those families that lost loved ones at the festival and the haunting memories of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and hundreds hurt won’t leave Birge’s mind.



“At the end of the day, we just have to go out there and keep playing music and keep showing up and keep showing these people that they are not going to affect us and they are not going to scare us and that we have no place for them or hate in this world.”

Nashville artists Caylee Hammack and King Calaway also played the festival Sunday and had also already left the festival before the shots were fired.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive and if there were any other suspects involved.