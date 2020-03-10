Nashville Strong: New mural emerges in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Some of the murals that help make East Nashville a haven for artists did not survive last week’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee.

Despite the devastation in East Nashville, the Basement East’s version of the “I Believe in Nashville” mural survived and became a metaphor for the survival spirit of Nashville.

Basement East in East Nashville (Source: Stassy Olmos)

On Sunday, an East Nashville artist and local businessmen helped turn the Boston Commons building at 5 Points into a love letter to the community, sprayed with love and sealed with sentiment.

“I woke up, 3:30 the other morning just feeling very inspired by this vision that I had in my head to paint Nashville Strong 2020 on the side of this building. Words inspire and images inspire,” explained businessman Matt Charette.

“It’s kind of heavy on your mind to see all these buildings destroyed and to be right in the middle of it, creating something positive as well as everyone else in the neighborhood is,” said artist Jason Galaz.

“I had a building destroyed, I’ve had my three businesses shut down. I’ve got extensive damage to all my restaurants and there’s times you just feel like giving up, but when I woke up that morning, I was just so inspired to keep going. And I just want my neighbors, my neighborhood, I want North Nashville, I want Donelson, Hermitage, I want them to be strong. And if you can’t be strong, then find someone who can be strong for you,” continued Charette.

“I hope when people are driving by, it’s gonna remind them to be strong.”

“It just shows what Nashville’s about. We are strong. We’ll overcome this, just like we overcame the flood and the last tornado 20 years ago. That’s who we are,” said Bongo Java’s Bob Bernstein.

Artist Galaz explained he wanted to use a “cool palette to offer comfort and provide a calming effect after the stress, pain, and anxiety this week.”

The mural faces the direction from which the tornado moved into the area. Boston Commons is located at 1008A Woodland Street.