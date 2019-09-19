Navy dad surprises kids at school after return from Iraq

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – An exciting day for four siblings in Florida as their father, a Navy chief, surprised them at school.

Senior Chief Michael Forjan is surprising his 6th grade son Gabriel, who thinks his father is still in Iraq.

The kids in the cafeteria first focusing on the school principal, then noticing Senior Chief Forjan walking into the room. 

In the crowd, Gabriel sees it’s his dad — he hasn’t seen his hero for 6 months.

Gabriel not wanting to let go of his father — hugging him tightly, tears flowing.

It’s been an emotional day for the Forjan family. Forjan surprised his three other kids earlier in the day at different schools.

A family man making the best of the next two weeks before returning to Iraq.

“We are definitely going to relax spend as much time as we can with each other,” said Forjan. “My wife is amazing the fact that she can all of this by herself with me being in Iraq, it’s difficult.”

A wife happy to have him home.

“I am just so happy that he is home and he gets to be with us and get to be a family again,” said Forjan’s wife, Kirsten. 

