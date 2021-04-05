Newsfeed Now: Capitol Police officer dies in DC attack, Derek Chauvin trial enters week two

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

The nation is mourning the loss of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, the second USCP officer to be killed in the line of duty this year, after he was killed in another attack at the Capitol. A second officer, Kenny Shaver, has been released from the hospital.

Despite the growing number of U.S. residents receiving vaccinations, the country is seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections in children, and experts warn there could be a potential surge.

The CDC has announced fully vaccinated Americans can travel domestically without taking a test or self-quarantining, but President Joe Biden is cautioning the country against lifting other measures to stop the spread.

With three versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, many Americans may be wondering which one is the best and has the fewest side effects. Now some who have already been vaccinated are sharing their opinions on how they were affected by their doses.

The second week of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd, is underway. During the first week of the trial, people across the nation saw the video of Floyd’s arrest and heard testimonies from eyewitnesses play out in court.

The morning ride to class was disrupted in Virginia recently when a deer flew through the window of a school bus and landed right on a student.

Why catch a flight when you can build you own? That’s exactly what one North Dakota pilot is doing, and now he is flying to new heights while encouraging others to do the same.

A stray dog that went viral over his determination to make a best friend of a stuffed unicorn at a North Carolina store is set to be adopted.

Officials say the dog, named Sisu, tried multiple times to swipe a stuffed unicorn from a Dollar General store in Duplin County, according to the county’s animal services department.

According to Duplin County Animal Services, Sisu has an adopter and a rescue.

