Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 6: President Trump visits Nashville; Athlete inspires others

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

NYC girl beaten, robbed by mob in street attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "NYC girl beaten, robbed by mob in street attack"

Newsfeed Now for March 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 6, 2020"

Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom"

14-year-old Arkansas blind athlete encouraging others to be active & play sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old Arkansas blind athlete encouraging others to be active & play sports"

A father mourns the loss of his son due to the devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "A father mourns the loss of his son due to the devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee"

Newsfeed Now for March 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 5, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for Match 6, the conversation began in Nashville, Tennessee. President Donald Trump arrived in Putnam County Friday to survey some of the hardest-hit areas from this week’s deadly tornadoes. WREG’s Todd Demers joined the conversation to talk about the Presidential visit, and about the impact this week’s storms have made on the country.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

GROOM BECOMES HERO: The story of Zachary and Cindy Edwards’s marriage started off like any other. A beach ceremony in August of 2018 surrounded by friends and family on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

It was during the post-wedding photoshoot that things quickly changed. Zachary noticed a swimmer caught in a riptide during a red flag warning day. Without a second thought, Zachary swam to the individual and assisted in saving his life. WKRG’s Bill Riales joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:24 in the video above.

INSPIRING OTHERS: One visually-impaired athlete is showing that it doesn’t necessarily take your eyes to play sports, but your heart. KARK’s Michael Esparza reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:46 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories