Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23: Remains possibly found of missing AL girl; Tornado damage flyover in AR

On Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23, we started with an apparent tragic ending to an Alabama kidnapping story that had people praying across the nation for a kidnapped girl’s safe return. A body believed to be that of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was found Tuesday. The 3-year-old had been abducted from a birthday party Oct. 12. WIAT’s Jessalyn Adams joined us with details about where the remains were found and an arrest that has been made in the case.

Wednesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

BIRD’S EYE VIEW – In Northwest Arkansas, KNWA Meteorologist Dan Skoff took to the sky in a helicopter flyover to see the paths of two tornadoes that touched down early Monday. He joined the conversation to share details of what he saw.

22 PUSH-UPS – This challenge seeks to draw attention to veteran suicides. It notes the startling statistic that 22 veterans and active-duty servicemembers take their own lives each day. WKRG’s Chris Best was with us to talk about how the challenge is personal for him.

