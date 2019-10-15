Newsfeed Now for October 15: Student admits wearing blackface; Search for missing 3-year-old continues

Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg

On Newsfeed Now for October 15, the conversation began in Birmingham, AL. It has been over 50 hours since Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted from a birthday party Saturday night. WIAT’s Conan Gasque broke down the latest information.

STUDENT WEARS BLACKFACE: A University of Mississippi honors student has reported himself to the college for posting a photo online of him wearing blackface, prompting the school to issue a warning about costumes. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joined the conversation.

BAREFOOT MEMORIES: A surprise on a farm in Baldwin County, AL Monday morning for a woman celebrating her 79th birthday this month. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

