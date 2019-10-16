Newsfeed Now for October 16: Close encounter with a bear; Rage Yoga

On Newsfeed Now for October 16, the conversation began in Tennessee. A now viral video taken over the weekend shows a group of tourists within feet of a black bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. WKRN’s CB Cotton joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

RAGE YOGA: Yoga is about finding your center. There’s a new trend to track down tranquility in the metro, but it’s a more alternative twist to the usually peaceful exercise. WDAF’s Megan Dillard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:14 in the video above.

DEBATE WRAP-UP: A dozen Democratic presidential candidates participated in a spirited debate over health care, taxes, gun control and impeachment. Takeaways from the three-hour forum in Westerville, Ohio. Washington reporter Jesse Turnure joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:21 in the video above.

FALCON TRAINING: A new success takes flight in the Louisiana Falconry world as a local catches the first Peregrine Falcon for hunting. KTVE’s Mya Hudgins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:08 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

