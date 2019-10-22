Newsfeed Now for October 22: New Star Wars Trailer; Cage-fighting cop

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Recognize this Burglary Suspect?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recognize this Burglary Suspect?"

Jackson Police on Trail of Bump and Snatch Robbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson Police on Trail of Bump and Snatch Robbers"

Charlie Brown Actor Released from Prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie Brown Actor Released from Prison"

Convicted Felon Caught With 100 Round Drum Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Convicted Felon Caught With 100 Round Drum Magazine"

Deadly shooting on Bienville Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly shooting on Bienville Drive"
More Crime

 

Recognize this Burglary Suspect?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recognize this Burglary Suspect?"

Jackson Police on Trail of Bump and Snatch Robbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson Police on Trail of Bump and Snatch Robbers"

Charlie Brown Actor Released from Prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie Brown Actor Released from Prison"

Convicted Felon Caught With 100 Round Drum Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Convicted Felon Caught With 100 Round Drum Magazine"

Deadly shooting on Bienville Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly shooting on Bienville Drive"

Deadly Shooting Suspects Arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Shooting Suspects Arrested"

shooting investigation on Oakwood drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting investigation on Oakwood drive"

JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road"
More Crime

On Newsfeed Now for October 22, the conversation began in a galaxy far, far away. The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday night. Film expert Michael Cook joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HIT & RUN: Louisiana police are looking for the woman who say rammed her car into her ex-boyfriend and another woman. KLFY’s Rebeca Marroquin reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:28 in the video above.

COP TURNED FIGHTER: From protecting the streets with his shield to fighting in the cage, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy Garry Tate, a mixed martial artist, fought Saturday night at the Kansas Star Casino. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:29 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.