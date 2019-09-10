Newsfeed Now for September 10: Google Investigation; Legally blind athlete inspires others

Man accused in armed robbery and shooting turns himself in

Two men wanted for breaking into a business and stealing cash

Locals off Hwy 16 in Madison County react to deputy shot in their streets

On Newsfeed Now for September 10, the conversation began with an investigation into tech-giant Google. Dozens of Republican and Democratic attorneys general are teaming up to investigate Google. Specifically they’re looking into whether the tech giant is a monopoly and violating US anti-trust laws. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joins the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VOL NATION SUPPORT: A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt – has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design. WATE’s Elizabeth Kuebel reports.

BATTLE WITH CANCER: Kelsey and Charlie Johnson feel strong enough to fight breast cancer, but there’s another war to be waged. A war that has touched the hearts and minds of many people on social media. KLRT’s Donna Terrell joins the conversation.

VISION TO RUN: An athlete and his coach are a running inspiration in the town of Ulysses, Kansas. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

