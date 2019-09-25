Newsfeed Now for September 25: Impeachment inquiry; Dog travels over 1,000 miles

On Newsfeed Now for September 25, the conversation began in the nation’s capitol. President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday. White House reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

MIRACLE BABY: Doctors and nurses at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Alabama perform miracles every day, and a family in Citronelle considers their baby boy one of them.

ON THE BORDER: For acres in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Park there’s nothing, but cacti. But as you drive closer to the Lukeville Port of Entry, the road signs turn into caution signs — warning visitors of “smuggling and illegal immigration.” That activity is just one reason the Trump administration is building a new border wall next to a few miles of fencing that’s already in place. Anna Wiernicki reports.

A DOG’S JOURNEY: In Louisiana, Mylo was found after managing to escape from his owner’s yard. There’s nothing unusual about that, right? Dogs do it all the time. The thing here is, his owner’s yard is all the way in California. KLFY’s Rebeca Marroquin reports.

