Newsfeed Now for September 30: College athletes make money; Cheerleader inspires others

On Newsfeed Now for September 30, the conversation began with a story out of California. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S. Former NFL player and Arkansas Razorback D.J. Williams joined the conversation.

REMEMBERING CHANNING: Dozens of community members and Channing Smith’s friends and family gathered to remember the 16-year-old student who took his own life. The messages “never forget” and “#JusticeForChanning” echoed throughout the park, all to the tune of Amazing Grace, sung by Billy Ray Cyrus. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

INSPIRING OTHERS: Varsity cheerleader Katie McElroy brings life to squad. She has Down syndrome, but that is not stopping her. She has become an inspiration for her entire community. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

