Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie set shooting; Lizzo invites woman to cook TikTok vegan recipes

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A candlelight vigil to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins drew more than 500 people to the International Cinematographers Guild in Burbank, California on Sunday.

See the full story on NewsNation

Democrat’s self-imposed deadline to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better legislative is fast approaching and moderate and progressive lawmakers said they are close to a deal.

See more about President Biden’s bills on NewsNation

Cattle farmers said the money from increased beef prices isn’t going in their pockets.

See the full story on CBS 42

Recent snowfall in California is covering portions of a wildfire burn scar. Some crews said the wet weather still presents challenges for fire clean-up efforts.

See the full story on FOX40 News

It’s an epic battle, Samsung versus Apple. Rich DeMuro puts both cameras to the test.

See the full story on KTLA News 5

Pop superstar Lizzo was scrolling through her TikTok feed when she saw a post from a California woman who was creating a recipe for vegan tacos. The singer later invited the woman home to her home to cook.

See the full story on Your Central Valley