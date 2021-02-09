Newsfeed Now: Pres. Trump’s second impeachment trial begins; New species of whale discovered

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin in the Senate Tuesday afternoon, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot. Five people died in the chaos, including a police officer.

HOA DEMANDS REMOVAL OF BASKETBALL HOOP: A North Carolina mom says her neighborhood Homeowner’s Association has ordered that she take down her son’s beloved basketball hoop.

Lindsey Van Winkle says this is the last thing a parent wants to worry about during this time. She says it’s frustrating and that her son just wants to play safely at his own home.

DEER ATTACKS WOMAN: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was attacked in her home by a deer on Tuesday.

CPW said it believes the deer was being fed illegally by the victim’s neighbors.

On Tuesday afternoon, CPW said the woman was bringing in groceries from her car when a mature doe followed her in through her propped door and surprised her inside her home.

NEW SPECIES OF WHALE DISCOVERED: After decades of research, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have made a massive discovery of a new species of whale in the Gulf of Mexico.

Since the 1960s, researchers have noticed subtle differences in the Bryde’s whales that live in the Gulf of Mexico compared with those that live elsewhere.

Recently, it was discovered that the Bryde’s whales that live in the Gulf are actually a whole different and new species of whale now called the Rice’s whale.

COW ESCAPES TRIP TO SLAUGHTERHOUSE: An unusual visitor showed up in a Rhode Island neighborhood last week.

A large steer was spotted miles from the nearest farm.

Providence police say the steer was on its way from Connecticut to a slaughterhouse when it somehow got loose.

Johnston police confirm the bovine escaped from Rhode Island Beef & Veal.

